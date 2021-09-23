Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 20.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,113,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -127.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

