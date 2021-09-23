Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $715,200.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -112.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

