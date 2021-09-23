Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EBR opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

