CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 124.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 337,495 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 208,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

