Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.49. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 30,594 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATXS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

