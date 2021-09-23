Casper Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.24 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $226.81 million and $29.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00073282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00114308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00169679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,156.97 or 1.00026118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.00796310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,361,902,091 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,772,891 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

