CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) vs. Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Head to Head Contrast

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 241.46%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.29%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Miromatrix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -236.69% -56.52% -37.49% Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 11.36 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -2.86 Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Miromatrix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Miromatrix Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc. engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has strategical partnerships with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.