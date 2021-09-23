Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 4,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,410. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

