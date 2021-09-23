Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRLFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price target for the company.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 63,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

