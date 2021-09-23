Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 22,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.