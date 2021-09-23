Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.18. 1,640,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.07.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

