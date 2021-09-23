Capital One Financial Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

