Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.78.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.88. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

