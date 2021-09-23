Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,142,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,510 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $243,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,977,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

NYSE CM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,758. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

