Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

