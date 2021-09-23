Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

