Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.21% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.