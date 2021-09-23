Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,646 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $82.52 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

