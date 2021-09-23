Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 14,450.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

