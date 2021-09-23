Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Down 0.2%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.