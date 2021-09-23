Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

