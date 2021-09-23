Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.