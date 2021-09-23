Bunicorn Price Tops $0.45 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $1.97 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.