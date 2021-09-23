BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) versus Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Critical Analysis

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media N/A N/A N/A BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26%

Risk and Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Mountain Media and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

BTRS has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.91%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $7.00 million 4.11 -$3.40 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -15.31

Bright Mountain Media has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats BTRS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.