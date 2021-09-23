Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$50.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.21. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$39.92 and a 1-year high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

