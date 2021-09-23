Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of C$37.81 and a 12 month high of C$61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.06.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.