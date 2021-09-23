Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.40. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

