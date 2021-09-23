Brokers Set Expectations for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

