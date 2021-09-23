Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price at $43.50

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

