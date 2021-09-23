Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Target Price at $46.75

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.