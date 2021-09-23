Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,395

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 122 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,304 ($69.30). 295,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,149. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a one year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,344.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,370.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

