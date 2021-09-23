Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $42.22

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

