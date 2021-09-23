Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $42.22

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
