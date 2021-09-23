Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 541.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

