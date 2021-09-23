Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

