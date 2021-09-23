Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.37. 1,610,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,683. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. Paychex has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after buying an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

