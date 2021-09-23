Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.14). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($33.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($22.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

ATXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

