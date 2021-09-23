Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. CVS Health makes up about 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 239,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,479. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

