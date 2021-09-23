Bridgefront Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 106.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

