Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,311 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Clorox by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.83. 40,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

