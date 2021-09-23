Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 237.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.24. 60,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.32. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,503.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

