Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.70. 5,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.25. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

