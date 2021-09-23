Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 392.50 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.02. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

