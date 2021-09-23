Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Shares of BRQS stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.