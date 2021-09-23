BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

