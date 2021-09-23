BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,019.00 (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $13,019.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045862 BTC.

About BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CRYPTO:BAG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,389 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

Buying and Selling BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

