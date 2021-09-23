Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.12

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 404647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

