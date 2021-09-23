BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

