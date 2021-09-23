BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 296.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,479 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

