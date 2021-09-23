BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of Baozun worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

BZUN stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

