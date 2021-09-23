BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE EXP opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.